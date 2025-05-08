May 08, 2025
Report: Sterling’s crime down in most categories in 2024, but murders, burglaries, aggravated assaults up

By Brandon Clark
Sterling City Attorney Tim Zollinger (left) and Aldermen at Large Jim Wise and Allen Przysucha listen to the Sterling Police Department's annual report May 5, 2025, during a Sterling City Council meeting. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING — A report presented to the Sterling City Council on Monday, May 5, 2025, indicates crime in most categories decreased in 2024 when compared to the previous year.

During his annual department report to the Sterling City Council, Sterling Police Chief Alex Chavira said calls for service decreased from 16,774 to 15,782 (6%), crimes against persons decreased by 5.4% and crimes against property reduced by 13.5%.

There were, however, some major crime categories that saw an increase in the number of reports: Categories that saw an increase were murder, three in 2024 compared with zero in 2023; rape, which increased from nine reports in 2023 to 14 in 2024; and aggravated assault at 25 in 2024 compared with 21 in 2023.

The number of reports of stolen vehicles and burglaries also increased in 2024, according to the report.

Additionally, a 14.6% decline in traffic accidents within the community was noted.

Chavira attributed reductions to the department’s “proactive policing initiatives and strong community partnerships.”

Here’s a snapshot of 2024 crime statistics compared with those from 2023, according to the report.

Crimes against persons

Crime20242023
Total233246
Murder30
Negligent Manslaughter01
Rape149
Fondling913
Sodomy02
Aggravated Assault2521
Simple Assault156182
Intimidation2210
Kidnapping/Abduction38
Incest10

Crimes against property

Crime20242023
Total317363
Robbery33
Burglary/Breaking & Entering4937
Larceny/Theft Offenses133150
Motor Vehicle Theft2516
Arson11
Destruction of Property6186
Counterfeiting/Forgery55
Fraud Offense3762
Embezzlement10
Extortion/Blackmail10
Stolen Property Offenses13

Crimes against society

Crime20242023
Total9893
Drug/Narcotic Violations5661
Drug Equipment Violations224
Pornography/Obscene Material58
Weapons Law Violation1520

There were a total of 835 adult arrest charges in 2024, a 14% increase over 2023. The top five arrest charges included:

  1. Warrant arrests: 317
  2. Drug offenses: 94
  3. Criminal trespass to property: 71
  4. Theft: 68
  5. Interference with public officers: 55

Calls for service

  • Total: 15,782
  • Traffic stops: 2,337
  • Adult and juvenile arrests: 904
  • Written warnings: 902
  • DUI’s: 23

The total number of emergency 911 calls decreased by 4% in 2024, with 8,588 calls compared to 8,969 in 2023.

Here are some other statistics listed in the SPD’s annual report for 2024:

  • 455 traffic crashes
  • 648 Group A crimes (serious crimes including homicide, robbery, sexual assault and others)
  • 2,573 traffic/ordinance citations
  • 28 sworn SPD officers and 10 civilian employees. There are two officers per 1,000 residents.
