Report: Sterling’s crime down in most categories in 2024, but murders, burglaries, aggravated assaults up

Sterling City Attorney Tim Zollinger (left) and Aldermen at Large Jim Wise and Allen Przysucha listen to the Sterling Police Department's annual report May 5, 2025, during a Sterling City Council meeting. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING — A report presented to the Sterling City Council on Monday, May 5, 2025, indicates crime in most categories decreased in 2024 when compared to the previous year.

During his annual department report to the Sterling City Council, Sterling Police Chief Alex Chavira said calls for service decreased from 16,774 to 15,782 (6%), crimes against persons decreased by 5.4% and crimes against property reduced by 13.5%.

There were, however, some major crime categories that saw an increase in the number of reports: Categories that saw an increase were murder, three in 2024 compared with zero in 2023; rape, which increased from nine reports in 2023 to 14 in 2024; and aggravated assault at 25 in 2024 compared with 21 in 2023.

The number of reports of stolen vehicles and burglaries also increased in 2024, according to the report.

Additionally, a 14.6% decline in traffic accidents within the community was noted.

Chavira attributed reductions to the department’s “proactive policing initiatives and strong community partnerships.”

Here’s a snapshot of 2024 crime statistics compared with those from 2023, according to the report.

Crimes against persons

Crime 2024 2023 Total 233 246 Murder 3 0 Negligent Manslaughter 0 1 Rape 14 9 Fondling 9 13 Sodomy 0 2 Aggravated Assault 25 21 Simple Assault 156 182 Intimidation 22 10 Kidnapping/Abduction 3 8 Incest 1 0

Crimes against property

Crime 2024 2023 Total 317 363 Robbery 3 3 Burglary/Breaking & Entering 49 37 Larceny/Theft Offenses 133 150 Motor Vehicle Theft 25 16 Arson 1 1 Destruction of Property 61 86 Counterfeiting/Forgery 5 5 Fraud Offense 37 62 Embezzlement 1 0 Extortion/Blackmail 1 0 Stolen Property Offenses 1 3

Crimes against society

Crime 2024 2023 Total 98 93 Drug/Narcotic Violations 56 61 Drug Equipment Violations 22 4 Pornography/Obscene Material 5 8 Weapons Law Violation 15 20

There were a total of 835 adult arrest charges in 2024, a 14% increase over 2023. The top five arrest charges included:

Warrant arrests: 317 Drug offenses: 94 Criminal trespass to property: 71 Theft: 68 Interference with public officers: 55

Calls for service

Total: 15,782

Traffic stops: 2,337

Adult and juvenile arrests: 904

Written warnings: 902

DUI’s: 23

The total number of emergency 911 calls decreased by 4% in 2024, with 8,588 calls compared to 8,969 in 2023.

Here are some other statistics listed in the SPD’s annual report for 2024: