May 07, 2025
Shaw Local
Podcast transcript: Jeff Mohr, Sterling Police Deputy Chief, on his time in Sterling

By Brandon Clark
City of Sterling Police squad car.

City of Sterling Police squad car. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Shaw Local News Network reporter Brandon Clark recently sat down with Sterling Police Department Deputy Chief Jeff Mohr as he prepares for his upcoming retirement in June.

Mohr reflects on the early motivations that led him into law enforcement, shares memorable moments and challenges from his distinguished career, and opens up about what he’ll miss most about serving the community. The conversation also looks ahead to what’s next for him after decades of public service, offering a personal and thoughtful farewell from one of Sterling’s most dedicated officers.

Brandon Clark

I received my Associate's in Communication (Media) from Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, IL. I'm currently finishing my Bachelor of Journalism at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. I enjoy engaging the community in thoughtful discussion on current events and look forward to hearing what you have to say. Stay curious. Stay informed.