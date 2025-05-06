Newman sophomore earns American Quarter Horse Association titles

June Drinkall and her family celebrate her wins at the 2025 American Quarter Horse Association Level 1 World Championship Show held last month in Wilmington, Ohio. (Photo provided by Jennifer Drinkall)

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Newman High School sophomore June Drinkall has returned home victorious from the 2025 American Quarter Horse Association Level 1 World Championship Show held last month in Wilmington, Ohio.

Competing among more than 5,500 entries from across the country, Drinkall earned both a Reserve World Championship and a Bronze Championship title, according to a news release.

An accomplished rider since the age of 5, she is currently ranked first and second in the nation in her respective divisions heading into the Youth Equestrian Development Association National Finals this June in Tennessee.

Outside the arena, Drinkall is an honors student, a varsity cheerleader, and an active youth leader. She currently serves as president of the Illinois Quarter Horse Youth Association and is president-elect of the National Snaffle Bit Youth Association.

With aspirations of joining a Division I collegiate equestrian team, she continues to balance her academic excellence with her passion for competitive riding.