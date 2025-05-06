Bliefnick is Rock Falls High School student of the month

ROCK FALLS — Marissa Bliefnick, a senior, is a May student of the month at Rock Falls High School.

She is the daughter of Todd and Dawn Bliefnick and has two siblings: Kirsten and Ryan.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class I find most engaging is my anatomy class taught by Mindy Porter. I like learning about the systems of the human body and their functions.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend Western Illinois University to major in pre-med biology and to pursue a career as a doctor.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities are marching band and theater. By participating in both of these activities, I’ve learned teamwork skills and have gained many friendships.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: A moment that was very memorable for me was the last football game of this year, because it was my last time performing our marching band show at a football game.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is that I will achieve all my education goals and pursue a career in helping people.