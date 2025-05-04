I-88 work near Rock Falls begins May 5

DIXON — A two-year construction project on Interstate 88 in Whiteside County begins Monday, May 5.

The work zone will be from the U.S. 30 interchange at exit 44 in Rock Falls to just west of the U.S. 30 spur interchange at exit 36.

Work this year includes patching and repairs to the I-88 bridges crossing Elkhorn Creek and Polo Road.

Also, the crossing over the abandoned Burlington Northern Railroad will be removed.

Traffic will be controlled using highway crossovers west of the U.S. 30 interchange and east of the Illinois 40 interchange at exit 41.

One lane of traffic will be maintained and all ramps will be open throughout the work zone. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with all lanes open over the winter.

Work will resume in spring 2026 with milling and resurfacing. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained. The project is expected to be completed in November 2026.

﻿Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.