Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Jenna Harrison

Name: Jenna Harrison

School: Dixon

Sport: Soccer

Year: Freshman

Why she was selected: Harrison scored five goals in a 9-0 win over North Boone and a school-record seven goals in an 11-0 win over Rockford Lutheran. Her seven goals is tied for the fourth-most in a single match according to IHSA.org. Harrison has already broken her older sister Taylor‘s freshman scoring record of 30 goals. She leads the team with 35 goals and counting as Dixon is 10-5-1 and 5-2 in the Big Northern Conference. She also has 12 assists.

“Jenna has made an immediate impact, not just on our ability to create scoring opportunities, but also our team culture and chemistry,” said Dixon coach Josh Brigl. “She plays with the experience and sharpness of a veteran player. She hit the ground running. You would never know that she is only a freshman. She is great teammate that jelled with the team from Day 1. We feed off of her incredibly high work rate and tenacity.”

Harrison is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote.

How did you get into soccer? What do you like about it, and what has it taught you?

Harrison: “My sister got me into soccer. I like soccer because it’s easy to go there and get my mind off other things. It has definitely made me a better person and taught me things that I would have never learned without playing.”

You are leading the team in goals and scored 12 in two games. What is it like to the one finishing those goals? What was working to have games like that?

Harrison: “It feels good to be the leading scorer on the team. It’s nice to know that your team trusts you to put away the goals that need to be scored.”

What can you say about the season so far?

Harrison: “It been a good season, there is still a lot of things that we need to work on but I think as games go on we learn more.”

What do you like about this year’s team? What stands out?

Harrison: “Things that stand out to me about this team is that we never give up no matter how much time is left and what the score is. We are always trying to score more and work together as a team.”

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Harrison: “One of my favorite professional athletes is Sophia Smith, but one of my favorite college athletes is definitely my sister, she has taught me a lot about soccer.”

Favorite restaurant or meal after a game?

Harrison: “My favorite place to eat after games or practices is definitely Arthur’s with my teammates.”

Do you have plans for after high school yet?

Harrison: “Although I am still a freshman I want to play soccer in college, and I‘m always trying to look ahead to the future and work my hardest.”