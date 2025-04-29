State Rep. Fritts to host sharps drop-off event May 8 in Dixon

DIXON — State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, will partner with the Lee County Health Department and Dixon Family YMCA to host a sharps drop-off drive from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 8, in the Dixon Family YMCA parking lot.

“All constituents are invited to safely dispose of their sharps at our upcoming sharps drop-off drive,” Fritts said in a news release. “Properly disposing of sharps is critical for keeping our homes and community safe. I look forward to partnering with the Dixon YMCA and the Lee County Health Department to offer this essential service to our community.”

Residential sharps only will be accepted.

The Dixon Family YMCA is located at 110 N. Galena Ave., Dixon.

For more information, visit RepFritts.com or call 815-561-3690, ext. 2.