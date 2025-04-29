April 29, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

State Rep. Fritts to host sharps drop-off event May 8 in Dixon

By Kate Santillan
Bradley Fritts

Bradley Fritts (Photo provided by Bradley Fritts )

DIXON — State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, will partner with the Lee County Health Department and Dixon Family YMCA to host a sharps drop-off drive from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 8, in the Dixon Family YMCA parking lot.

“All constituents are invited to safely dispose of their sharps at our upcoming sharps drop-off drive,” Fritts said in a news release. “Properly disposing of sharps is critical for keeping our homes and community safe. I look forward to partnering with the Dixon YMCA and the Lee County Health Department to offer this essential service to our community.”

Residential sharps only will be accepted.

The Dixon Family YMCA is located at 110 N. Galena Ave., Dixon.

For more information, visit RepFritts.com or call 815-561-3690, ext. 2.

Have a Question about this article?
SVM Community BriefsDixonRock FallsSterlingLee CountyWhiteside CountyBrad Fritts