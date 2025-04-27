State Rep. Fritts honors Sauk Valley Women to Watch attendees

State Rep. Brad Fritts (center) celebrates with Dallas Knack (left) and Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at the Women to Watch event in Springfield. (Photo provided by the Office of state Rep. Brad Fritts)

SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, honored Dallas Knack and Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche at the Women to Watch event April 23 in Springfield.

The event featured a breakfast, networking lunch, listening session and informational seminar by women in leadership roles. The attendees also were honored by state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna.

“I was thrilled to welcome Dallas Knack and Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche to the Women to Watch event,” Fritts said in a news release. “Both Dallas and Jennifer are incredibly accomplished women who are dedicated to making our community a better place.”

Knack is the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director. She also is the leader of the Sauk Valley Community Leadership Program, Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities Program, Sterling Main Street’s Economic Vitality and Sauk Valley Under 40 group. Knack is an Alpha Gamma Delta alumni, a volunteer adviser to two collegiate chapters, and an Empower Leadership Program facilitator in the U.S. and Canada.

Hintzsche earned the first bioinformatics doctorate from Northern Illinois University in 2014. Her research portfolio includes more than 25 peer-reviewed scientific articles and 800 citations in academic journals. Hintzsche also developed the PherDal Kit, the only FDA-cleared, sterile, at-home insemination kit.

“This event was an incredible opportunity for Dallas, Jennifer and dozens of other women from across Illinois to meet and network with other emerging women leaders,” Fritts said in the release. “I was honored to welcome both of these accomplished women, who call the 74th District home, to Springfield.”