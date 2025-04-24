Dixon’s Taylor Frost hits walk-off HR against Rock Falls: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Dixon 4, Rock Falls 3 (8 inn.): Rock Falls took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth before the Duchesses rallied for a walk-off win. Taylor Frost hit a two-run home run with two outs to take the Big Northern Conference win. Both Dixon runs were unearned after Rock Falls had a one-out error. Allie Abell pitched all eight innings with six strikeouts for Dixon. Korah Hosler had three hits and a stolen base for the Rockets.

Dixon Softball wins!!



Dixon 4 Rock Falls 3 (8 innings)



Dixon’s Taylor Frost hits a 2-run walk off HR in the bottom of the 8th inning with 2 outs and 2 strikes.



Dixon (6-5) travels to Rockford Lutheran on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/9MjOQlHzNX — Sam Ramirez (@rivercountrysam) April 23, 2025

Dakota 5, Fulton 3 (8 inn.): Tied 2-2 going into extras, the Steamers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth with a Belle Curley RBI single. Dakota then got a single and walk before Hailey Kerchner hit a walk-off three-run home run to win it. Kylie Smither led Fulton with a home run and two RBIs.

Forreston 19, Hiawatha 4 (4 inn.): Forreston had 17 hits in the home win. Caroline Bawin had five RBIs and McKenna Rummel had a three hits, including a home run, with three RBIs from the No. 9 spot.

East Dubuque 7, Polo 1: Polo was out-hit 10-2 in the road loss. Camrynn Jones had a double for the Marcos.

Baseball

Rock Falls 6, Oregon 5: Resuming play in the fifth inning, Oregon tied the game with three runs in the top of the sixth. Rock Falls denied the Oregon comeback as AJ Moore drove in Carter Hunter for the game-winning hit. Moore was 3 for 4 with three RBIs in the Big Northern Conference win. Ethan Moeller got the win in relief. Jack Washburn led Oregon with two RBIs.

United Township 10, Sterling 9: The Warriors scored a run in the bottom of the seventh, but the rally fell short against the Western Big 6 Conference-leading Panthers (14-7, 8-0). Cale Nettleton led Sterling (7-13, 2-6) with three RBIs.

Forreston 19, Polo 3 (4 inn.): Brendan and Darin Greenfield led the Cardinals with four RBIs apiece in the home win. Eight different Forreston players knocked in runs in the shortened contest.

Ashton-Franklin Center 13, Orangeville 9: The Raiders erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to take control in the win. Logan O’Brien had three hits and three RBIs in the win.

Men’s tennis

Sauk Valley 9, Waubonsee 0: The Skyhawks finished the regular season with a sweep as Elias Jensen and Cody Lesniewski won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. The two also won their No. 1 doubles match 8-5.