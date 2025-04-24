After-school program provides activities, homework help for Sauk Valley-area middle school students

STERLING — A partnership between Sterling Township and the Regional Office of Education 47 is providing after-school fun and support for local middle school students.

The free after-school program is at the Township’s Elevate Youth Center, 505 W. Lynn Blvd. The space, in the former Fun Jump building behind Kroger’s, provides activities and helps with homework after school until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Transportation is available for Challand Middle School students.

Program Director and ROE 47 Pathway Navigator Heather Waninger said the program began last September and is open to all area middle school students. It will continue throughout the school year, with reduced summer hours from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“We have partnered with the YMCA so that on Mondays, we go over and do a workout with Miss Jamie and then on Wednesdays, students that want to can go over and swim,” Waninger said. “Each night, we also provide a snack and offer time to do our best to support them with their homework. They also have free time, can use our 3D printer – we also have a Cricut and art supplies, so they’re allowed to design and use those things as they wish.”

Waninger said the Illinois Extension will help the after-school program with gardening. The after-school program has a plot in the Township’s community garden, where the kids will grow ingredients for a “pizza garden,” such as tomatoes and herbs for sauce. In the fall, the kids will use what they have grown to make their pizzas.

The after-school program is funded through the Sterling Township and the ROE 47.

Waninger said the program averages about 10 students per session, with some days reaching up to 16 students. Over the school year, a total of 27 students have participated.

Elevate Youth Center started last May as a safe, welcoming space for middle and high school students to relax and have fun. Students can enjoy table tennis, video games, air hockey, board games and other activities.

The center opens from 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays for middle and high school students. Thursdays are for high schoolers only, and the center provides dinner on both days.

Interested parents or guardians must sign up their kids through a free KidCheck account at sterlingtownship.com, and complete enrollment and code of conduct forms.

For information, visit the Township website or call ROE 47 at 815-625-1495.