Dixon softball shuts out Byron: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Dixon 3, Byron 0 (6 inn.): Dixon’s Allie Abell pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts before the game was called early due to lightning. She allowed just three hits and two walks in the home win.

North Boone 13, Rock Falls 3 (6 inn.): The Rockets were out-hit 17-6 in the road loss. Madison Morgan hit a home run and Abi Skibinskie had two RBIs for Rock Falls.

Oregon 15, Rockford Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): Brooke Halverson threw a perfect game with nine strikeouts as the Hawks had 12 hits in the home win. Oregon ended it early with an 11-run fourth inning as Isabelle Berg finished with four RBIs and Lola Schwarz had a home run and three RBIs.

Morrison 10, Eastland 0 (6 inn.): Bella Duncan threw a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts and one walk. Allie Anderson had two doubles with an RBI and Elle Milnes hit a home run with three RBIs.

Milledgeville 9, Ashton-Franklin Center 2 (6 inn.): Kendra Kingsby had a home run with four RBIs and Kendra Hutchison had a home run with two RBIs in the home win. The Missiles pulled away with six runs in the sixth inning.

Durand 11, Forreston 1 (6 inn.): The Cardinals fell at home after Durand scored at least one run in every inning. Forreston’s Aubrey Sanders hit a home run.

Galena 4, West Carroll 0: The Thunder were held to just one hit in the road setback.

Baseball

Fulton 4, River Ridge-Scales Mound 0: Fulton’s Chase Dykstra got the win after pitching 6 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts, three hits and two walks allowed. The Steamers scored all four runs in the fourth inning.

Dakota 4, Forreston 3: Dakota took the lead with three runs in the fifth inning as Forreston fell at home. Austin Schoonhoven pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts, allowing three earned runs in the setback.

Milledgeville 6, Ashton-Franklin Center 3: Milledgeville’s Karter Livengood and Kyson Francis each had two RBIs in the home win. The Raiders were held to three hits in the setback.

Morrison 8, Eastland 2: The Mustangs used a seven-run fifth inning to take control in the home win as five different players finished with RBIs. Hunter Miller had two of Eastland’s four hits.

Girls soccer

Oregon 2, Pecatonica 0: Christine Ramirez and Sarah Eckardt each scored goals and Noelle Girton had two saves in the shutout. Oregon improved to 7-3-1 with the win.

Quincy 8, Sterling 0: Sterling fell to 2-15 and 0-5 in the Western Big 6 Conference after the road setback.