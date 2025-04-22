Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Glen Hughes on Dixon business, potholes, more

Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes heaps praise on some of the visionaries who helped get Project Rock to this phase during a speech Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The building of a pedestrian bridge and path extension is underway at Page Park in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for April 22 featured Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes discussing presentations made at the most recent Dixon City Council meeting from Lee County Industrial Development Association Director Tom Demmer on designated areas of business expansion in Dixon.

The presentations were on a specially designed list of areas in the state marketed through the state of Illinois. Other items discussed: the 2025 city budget now in place, work on the wastewater treatment plant and news of Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell’s retirement announcement.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.