April 22, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Glen Hughes on Dixon business, potholes, more

By John Sahly
Dixon mayor Glen Hughes heaps praise on some of the visionaries who helped get Project Rock to this phase during a speech Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The building of a pedestrian bridge and path extension is underway at Page Park in Dixon.

Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes heaps praise on some of the visionaries who helped get Project Rock to this phase during a speech Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The building of a pedestrian bridge and path extension is underway at Page Park in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Glen Hughes on Dixon business, potholes and more" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for April 22 featured Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes discussing presentations made at the most recent Dixon City Council meeting from Lee County Industrial Development Association Director Tom Demmer on designated areas of business expansion in Dixon.

The presentations were on a specially designed list of areas in the state marketed through the state of Illinois. Other items discussed: the 2025 city budget now in place, work on the wastewater treatment plant and news of Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell’s retirement announcement.

RadioDixonPodcastGovernment
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.