Letter: Dixon woman asks for help in creating list of Vietnam War veterans

I am trying to find any veterans who I might have missed in the list I made 10 years ago. If you have any significant others in your family who we lost in the war or from significant illness due to the war, they should be on my list.

If you would like a list of those I currently have, I would be glad to send you a copy. I am preparing for the “Vietnam Vets – 50 years" event that Dixon Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 540 is planning for April 26 at the Post on Route 38. I will read the list of the names there so we will never forget.

Keep your eyes open for further advertising about the event, or call me at 815-994-2030. I hope to hear from you.

Carol Chandler, Dixon