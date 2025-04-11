Sterling home declared a total loss after Thursday night fire

STERLING – A fire at a Sterling home Thursday night destroyed the house and led to the death of the family’s dog.

Sterling and Rock Falls firefighters, CGH EMS and Sterling police were dispatched at 9:38 p.m. Thursday to 1305 Griswold Ave., Sterling, for a reported structure fire. Milledgeville and Dixon Rural firefighters also were dispatched.

According to a news release, the firefighters who arrived first on scene found heavy fire coming from the front of a single-story residential home.

The fire was brought under control within the first 11 minutes of firefighters being on scene, but due to the fire damage, overhaul was needed to ensure no hot spots remained, according to the release.

The family who lives at the home was not there when the fire broke out, but did arrive home early into the incident, according to the release.

A dog died as a result of the fire. No first responders were injured. The home and contents were a total loss, according to the release.

Also assisting on scene were Sterling Code Enforcement, ComEd, NICOR, 1800-Boardup, the state fire marshal and the Red Cross.