Newman’s Evan Bushman pitches complete game: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Newman 3, Princeton 1: Newman trailed 1-0 after two innings before coming back to take the Three Rivers opener. Evan Bushman pitched a complete game with three strikeouts, scattering seven hits with one walk. Chase Decker had two RBIs for the Comets (9-1-1).

Newman's Garret Matznick handles a grounder at shortstop for an out against Princeton Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Rock Island 9, Sterling 3: Sterling was held scoreless until the sixth inning in the Western Big 6 Conference home setback. Cale Nettleton had two hits and an RBI for Sterling (5-8, 1-3), which lost a fifth straight game.

Rockford Christian 12, Dixon 2 (5 inn.): Seven errors doomed Dixon as the Royal Lions scored 11 unearned runs. Dixon had just two hits in the road loss. RC scored nine runs in the second inning.

Rock Falls 9, Stillman Valley 3: The Rockets out-hit the Cardinals 8-3 in the Big Northern Conference road win. Mason Landes led RF with three RBIs and Carter Hunter pitched the win.

Milledgeville 11, Eastland 1 (5 inn.): Bryson Wiersema had a double, two RBIs and struck out eight on the mound in the one-hitter.

Ashton-Franklin Center 8, Amboy 4 (9 inn.): The Raiders scored four times in the top of the ninth to take control in the extra-inning road win. Bryson Deery led Amboy with a single and double. Aaron Lester struck out 14 in six innings pitched for A-FC.

Morrison 16, Polo 3 (5 inn.): The Mustangs out-hit Polo 8-4 in the road win. Jake Strobbe led the Mustangs with six RBIs.

Forreston 10, Du-Pec 2: Forreston’s Austin Schoonhoven struck out nine in six innings pitched with two RBIs in the home win.

Fulton 18, West Carroll 0 (4 inn.): Chase Dykstra (three innings pitched, eight strikeouts) and Jacob Voss combined to pitch a no-hitter in the home win. Voss also had five RBIs for the Steamers.

Softball

Dixon 8, Winnebago 1: Bailey Tegeler had four of the Duchesses’ 13 hits in the home win. Kiley Gaither and Addy Williams each had two RBIs for Dixon and Allie Abbell struck out nine in a complete game in the circle.

Sterling 13, Galesburg 3 (6 inn.): Sterling scored seven runs in the sixth inning to end the Western Big 6 Conference home win early. Mya Lira had four singles, Lily Martinez had three RBIs and got the win in the circle for Sterling.

Princeton 15, Newman 5 (5 inn.): Newman led 2-0 after two innings before the visitors pulled away. Gianna Vance had two doubles and four RBIs for the Comets, allowing 11 earned runs in the circle in three innings pitched.

Morrison 16, Polo 0 (4 inn.): Kiyah Wolber had four hits and an RBI and Bella Duncan had a home run and two RBIs in the road win. Duncan struck out 11 and walked one, allowing just three hits.

Morrison's Bella Duncan zeroes in on home plate as she pitches against Polo on Thursday, April 10, 2025 in Polo.

Fulton 10, West Carroll 0 (5 inn.): Jessa Read pitched a complete game win, holding the Thunder to three hits and striking out three. Kira Wilson and Averi Bush each had three RBIs.

Milledgeville 19, Eastland 0 (4 inn.): Kendra Kingsby pitched a one-hitter and Olivia Wooden had four RBIs for the Missiles in the road win.

Stillman Valley 2, Oregon 0: The Hawks fell in a pitchers’ duel as freshman Isabelle Berg was saddled with the loss after striking out seven in a complete game. Oregon had just two hits and two walks against Makenzie Shere.

Girls soccer

Oregon 4, Rockford Lutheran 0: Anna Stender had two goals as the Hawks improved to 5-2-1 and 1-1 in the Big Northern Conference. Mili Zavala had two saves in the shutout.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Dixon 1: G-K’s Samantha Wendt scored a goal in each half as Dixon fell in its BNC opener.

Boys tennis

Geneseo 7, Sterling 2: Sterling’s Xavian Prather and Traizen Falls had singles wins in the dual setback.

Boys track & field

Rock Falls 74, Sterling 72: The Rockets took the road dual meet as individual winners included Gunnar Damhoff (1,600, 3,200), Braxton Nelson (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, pole vault) and Christian Hernandez (long jump).

Sterling winners were Gavino Munoz-Ripley (shot put), Viktor Gnatovich (discus), Kaedon Phillips (high jump) and Kylan Reyes-Krepfle (triple jump).

In relay action, RF’s Preston Armstrong, Isaac Duchay, Ajay Kobbeman and Connor South won the 4x100; Carson Devers, Kobbeman, Cristian Hernandez and Cole Heald won the 4x200; Christian Cid, Phillip Griffith, Heald and South won the 4x400; and Michael Kopitas, Rylan Jordan, Dashawn Boyd and Kobe Young won the 4x800.

Kewanee quint: Newman took fifth with 51 points as Wyatt Widolff won the 1,600 and paired with Brady Williamson, Cody McBride and Briar Ivey to win the 4x200. Williamson added a win in the long jump.

Girls track & field

Kewanee quint: Newman took third with 75 points as Elaina Allen won the 100, Gisselle Martin won the 400 and Ella Ford won the high jump. Newman’s Martin, Allen, Ford and Brooklyn Smith won the 4x400, and Smith, Grace King, Macie Rosengren and Helen Papoccia won the 4x800.