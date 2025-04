Hope Cancer Wellness Center Executive Director Joan Padilla discusses regular monthly sessions for cancer patients and their caregivers on yoga, acupuncture and support offered free of charge.

Special events include a therapeutic “Hope & Care” seminar April 22, “Walking Wednesdays” in May and a pickleball fundraiser June 14.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.