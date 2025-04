Trees, rocks and soil are removed Tuesday, April 8, 2025, as Project Rock is in full swing. (Alex T. Paschal)

Shaw Local News Editor Charlene Bielema discusses area news stories on the “Project ROCK” walking bridge construction project, Sterling riverfront improvements, criminal court cases, a new business opening at the Northland Mall and an investigation into area health facilities including the Dixon Mabley Center.

