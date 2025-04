Polo P.E.O. Chapter recognizes 50+ members

P.E.O., Chapter DW, Polo celebrated its 50+ year members at Heritage Square in Dixon on Sunday, March 23, 2025. Those honored were (back row) Vicki Hay, 51 years and Beverly Coffman, 59 years. In the front row are Julie McGuire, 57 years, Betty Hare, 53 years, and Jean Cunningham, 50 years. Karen Olsen, a 55-year member, was unable to attend. (Photo provided by Paula Faivre)

POLO — P.E.O., Chapter DW, Polo, celebrated its 50+ year members March 23 at Heritage Square in Dixon.

Long-time members who were honored during the event were Vicki Hay, 51 years; Beverly Coffman, 59 years; Julie McGuire, 57 years; Betty Hare, 53 years; Jean Cunningham, 50 years; and Karen Olsen, 55 years.

Other current members attending the event were Diane Rasmussen, Suzanne Sorenson, Paula Faivre, Terri Wilder, Kathy Scholl, Carol Suits, Nancy Cline, Karen Merlak, Lisa Coffman, Karen Scholl, Christine Hammer, Megan White, Robin Jefford, Sandy Stahler, and Betty Ebert.