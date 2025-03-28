Rock Falls woman charged with three felonies after traffic stop in Oregon

OREGON – A Rock Falls woman has been charged with three felonies following an early morning traffic stop by Oregon police on Sunday, March 23.

Jessica Deboer, 45, is charged with possessing with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, 15-100 grams, and three other drug-related charges after the vehicle she was driving was stopped for a traffic violation in the 1200 block of West Washington Street (Illinois 64) by Oregon officer Zach McKean.

“During the traffic stop an investigation was conducted. This led to the vehicle being searched by officers,” Oregon Police Chief Matt Kalnins said in a news release.

“Officers located 49 grams of methamphetamine, seven pills of MDMA (ecstasy), seven grams of cocaine and 70 grams of psilocybin in the vehicle.”

According to court records, Deboer possessed and intended to deliver 50-200 grams of a substance containing psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic compound found in certain species of mushrooms, commonly known as “magic mushrooms”, and 5-15 grams of ecstasy.

Ecstasy/MDMA, commonly called “molly,” is both a stimulant and hallucinogen, “producing an energizing effect, distortions in time and perception, and enhanced enjoyment of tactile experiences. Known as a party drug, ecstasy comes in pill or powder form; the pill has a variety of logos and colors,” according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Deboer also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of cannabis as a driver. In that charge, she is accused of not having the cannabis in a “secured, sealed or resealable, odor-proof, child-restraint container that was inaccessible.”

She was released after a March 24 hearing and is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. April 2 for a preliminary hearing.

As of Wednesday, a passenger in the vehicle had not been charged.