March 24, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

No one injured in Grand Detour house fire

By Charlene Bielema
Generic fire truck image

Firetruck

DIXON — No one was injured in a house fire Saturday in Grand Detour.

Dixon Rural and Dixon City firefighters, along with Advance EMS, were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 4:41 p.m. at 8259 S. Main St. in Grand Detour.

A box alarm was immediately initiated to provide additional resources for the response. Upon arrival, crews found a well-involved fire on the front of the home extending to the attic, according to a news release. Firefighters were at the scene until shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

There were no injuries to the occupant or firefighters.

Firefighters from Rock Falls, Sterling, Oregon, Franklin Grove, Amboy, Mt. Morris and Polo assisted at the scene. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and Com Ed also provided assistance.

Have a Question about this article?
DixonDixon Fire DepartmentGrand DetourFireRock FallsSterlingOregonFranklin GroveAmboyMt. MorrisPoloOgle County Sheriff
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.