No one injured in Grand Detour house fire

DIXON — No one was injured in a house fire Saturday in Grand Detour.

Dixon Rural and Dixon City firefighters, along with Advance EMS, were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 4:41 p.m. at 8259 S. Main St. in Grand Detour.

A box alarm was immediately initiated to provide additional resources for the response. Upon arrival, crews found a well-involved fire on the front of the home extending to the attic, according to a news release. Firefighters were at the scene until shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

There were no injuries to the occupant or firefighters.

Firefighters from Rock Falls, Sterling, Oregon, Franklin Grove, Amboy, Mt. Morris and Polo assisted at the scene. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and Com Ed also provided assistance.