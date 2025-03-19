Oregon walks off against Amboy: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Oregon's Isabelle Berg winds up to deliver a pitch against Amboy on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

Softball

Oregon 7, Amboy 6: Emma Schlichtmann hit a walk-off single Tuesday to send Oregon to a win to open the season after Amboy tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh. Ella Dannhorn had a two-run home run and Isabelle Berg got the win in the circle.

Kiera Karlson and Peyton Payne each had two RBIs for Amboy in the setback.

Oregon shortstop Ella Dannhorn looks to tag Amboy's Tyrah Vaessen as she slides safely into to second base on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

Bureau Valley 3, Rock Falls 2: The Rockets scored two runs in the sixth but fell short of grabbing a road win in a pitching duel. RF’s Zoey Silva struck out 11 and walked three in six innings, while Carly Reglin struck out 13 and walked two in a complete game, allowing just three hits.

Eastland 16, West Carroll 2 (6 inn.): The Cougars scored nine runs in the sixth inning as Keara Klaus struck out six and walked none in the win. Vanessa Allen led Eastland with three RBIs.

Forreston 4, Polo 2: The Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the win. Aubrey Sanders had a double with three RBIs in the victory.

Orangeville 17, Milledgeville 15: Orangeville scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning as the teams combined for 33 hits. Kendra Kingsby and Brinley Hackbarth each had a home run and four RBIs for the Missiles in the setback.

Sherrard 18, Fulton 2: The Steamers were outhit 21-4 in the home setback. Kylie Smither had a home run and two RBIs for Fulton.

Ashton-Franklin Center 13, Earlville 1: The Raiders scored 11 runs in the first inning and outhit Earlville 10-2 in the win.

Baseball

Rock Falls 5, Dakota 0: Cadon Schulz had a home run and two RBIs as the Rockets opened the season with a win. Ethan Moeller got the win on the mound after pitching three shutout innings with three strikeouts and one hit allowed.

Milledgeville 7, Orangeville 1: Karter Livengood led the team with two hits and knocked in a run in the home win.

Byron 9, Forreston 6: Byron tagged Kendall Erdmann for eight earned runs as Forreston fell short on the road.

Girls soccer

Oregon 3, Sterling 0: Anna Stender had two goals, and Noelle Girton had a third as the Hawks improved to 2-0.

Boys track & field

Sterling wins home quad: Sterling had 110 points as a team, followed by Geneseo (52), Bureau Valley (38) and Alleman (10). Kaedon Phillips won the long jump and was second in the high jump for Sterling.

Girls track & field

Sterling wins home quad: The Golden Warriors tallied 97 points, followed by BV (62), Moline (32) and Alleman (16). Anessa Johnson won the 200-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles, also joining Taah Liberty, Finley Ryan and Presley Winters to take the 4x200 relay.