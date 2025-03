Ashley Almquist, director of the junior treble chorus, junior mixed chorus and junior band takes part in a presentation at the Dixon Public Schools board of education meeting on Jan. 18, 2023. (Troy Taylor)

Dixon High School Spring Musical Director Ashley Almquist previews the Dixon High School Spring musical “Grease” at the Wiltz Auditorium Friday and Saturday March 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday March 16 at 2 p.m. Cast and crew, preparation for the performances and ticket prices.

