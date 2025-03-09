Dixon’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, celebration will bring the green to town March 15

DIXON — Dixon is getting ready to paint the town green for its annual St. Patrick’s parade and celebration on Saturday, March 15.
Event organizer Patty Oliver said the parade starts at 3 p.m. at Dixon High School, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, in the cafeteria parking lot. She said the parade will feature live music, a bagpiper, at least one float and “lots of Irish people dressed in their crazy green outfits marching and throwing out candy and beads.”
The parade ends at the Dixon Knights of Columbus Council 690 Hall, 506 W. Third St., where the festivities continue with corned beef and cabbage meals and music by Irish band, The Gleasons, from 4-8 p.m.
Oliver said there is no entry fee for the KOC event but there is a charge for food. It will also feature activities and hot dogs for kids and a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefiting the Dixon Community Food Pantry.
Oliver said her sister, Julie Helfrich, the president of the Rock River Valley Shamrock Club is helping to organize the event. The RRVSC has been running the parade for almost 30 years and nearly cut ties with the event last year due to a lack of volunteers.
However, Oliver said her family, which has enjoyed the celebration for years, was not ready to see it go away and stepped in.
“We march in the parade every year,” Oliver said. “We enjoy the party and the Irish music. We’re a very Irish family and we identify with the Irish heritage, culture and history. We’ve enjoyed the fruits of their labors, so we’ll let them rest for a while, and we’ll take over.”
Other St. Patrick’s events happening that weekend include:
- Classical Blast in Kilts concert from 7:30-10 p.m. on Friday, March 14, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. This live music event features rock versions of traditional Irish and Scottish folk music, songs by contemporary Irish bands and more.
- Dixon Family YMCA Shamrock 5K and Kids Fun Run from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, 110 N. Galena Ave. The Kids Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9:30 a.m. The 5K race will start in front of the Dixon YMCA on Boyd Street and finish at the Rotary Pavilion on River Street. The Kids Fun Run will consist of one lap around the bridges and Heritage Crossing, starting at the Log Home and finishing behind the Dixon YMCA building.