Dixon’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, celebration will bring the green to town March 15

Lisa and Luke Dixon hoist the Cahill flag through the Rock River Valley Shamrock Club’s St. Patrick’s parade in Dixon on Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Jennifer Lubbs - Shaw Local News Network)

DIXON — Dixon is getting ready to paint the town green for its annual St. Patrick’s parade and celebration on Saturday, March 15.

Event organizer Patty Oliver said the parade starts at 3 p.m. at Dixon High School, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, in the cafeteria parking lot. She said the parade will feature live music, a bagpiper, at least one float and “lots of Irish people dressed in their crazy green outfits marching and throwing out candy and beads.”

The parade ends at the Dixon Knights of Columbus Council 690 Hall, 506 W. Third St., where the festivities continue with corned beef and cabbage meals and music by Irish band, The Gleasons, from 4-8 p.m.

Oliver said there is no entry fee for the KOC event but there is a charge for food. It will also feature activities and hot dogs for kids and a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefiting the Dixon Community Food Pantry.

Oliver said her sister, Julie Helfrich, the president of the Rock River Valley Shamrock Club is helping to organize the event. The RRVSC has been running the parade for almost 30 years and nearly cut ties with the event last year due to a lack of volunteers.

However, Oliver said her family, which has enjoyed the celebration for years, was not ready to see it go away and stepped in.

“We march in the parade every year,” Oliver said. “We enjoy the party and the Irish music. We’re a very Irish family and we identify with the Irish heritage, culture and history. We’ve enjoyed the fruits of their labors, so we’ll let them rest for a while, and we’ll take over.”

Other St. Patrick’s events happening that weekend include: