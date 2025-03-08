Broadband infrastructure expanding throughout rural Whiteside County

Access to broadband is essential for rural communities to access lifesaving telemedicine, to tap into economic opportunity, to connect with loved ones, to work on precision agriculture and so much more. (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING – A broadband fiber deployment project in Whiteside County has reached a major milestone.

On Monday, JCE Co-op, formerly Jo-Carroll Energy Co-op, announced the connection of its 7,000th fiber customer, the Garden Plain Township. Representatives from JCE Co-op, Garden Plain Township and Whiteside County gathered to mark the occasion with the ceremonial lighting up of the fiber connection.

The event was held at the Garden Plain Township Office/Garage, where Whiteside County Board Chairman Marty Koster presented a $1 million check to JCE Co-op President and CEO Mike Casper. That check is the county’s second payment as part of its local grant-matching commitment to expanding broadband in the area.

“This investment in fiber broadband is an investment in the county’s future,” Koster said. “The benefits of broadband connectivity will level the playing field for businesses, education, health care and agriculture while enhancing the overall quality of life and economic vitality of Whiteside County and the northwest Illinois region. I am thrilled to see this project making such remarkable progress.”

The fiber deployment is part of a larger initiative that secured $91 million in Round 3 Connect Illinois Grants. This equity-focused broadband infrastructure program, led by the Illinois Office of Broadband, targets the areas of greatest need, particularly underserved rural areas and communities of color.

Combined with $30 million in local matching funds, the total investment of $121 million will serve 10,000 households, businesses and organizations in the region by constructing about 1,500 miles of fiber infrastructure.

“This collaboration between Whiteside County, JCE Co-op and our partners is a testament to the power of regional cooperation,” Casper said. “We are impacting the region’s digital future by working with Morrison Tech, Carroll and Jo Daviess counties, BEST Inc. and other stakeholders. The completion of this fiber network will provide crucial benefits to every aspect of our economy and community.”

Whiteside County Economic Development Director Gary Camarano emphasized the transformative economic impact of broadband access on rural communities, citing research from the Center on Rural Innovation highlighting the benefits for areas that have already embraced broadband fiber connectivity:

213% higher business growth rates

10% higher self-employment growth rates

18% higher per-capita income growth

44% higher gross domestic product growth rates

On the other hand, rural counties with low broadband use often suffer from economic inactivity, business closures and population decline.

Another key workforce development initiative associated with broadband expansion in the region is the Broadband Fiber Technician Apprenticeship Program, which is recognized by the Illinois Department of Employment Security and offered by Morrison Tech, a private nonprofit college in Morrison. The school also is launching an Automation Process Control Apprenticeship Program to help address the increasing demand for high-tech industry workers.

Whiteside County, JCE Co-op and Morrison Tech also are leading an initiative to ensure the region fully embraces digital transformation by aiming to create a human-centered, digitally inclusive ecosystem supporting businesses, education and innovation.

“Our goal is to make Whiteside County and northwest Illinois a model for rural broadband success,” Camarano said. “By leveraging this infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth and enhanced quality of life.”