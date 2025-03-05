March 05, 2025
Shaw Local
St. Mary’s fish fries begin in Sterling

Fried fish (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING — Sterling Knights of Columbus Council No. 662 fish fries will be March 5, 7, 14, 21 and 28 and April 4, 11 and 18.

Serving will be from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Center Bales Hall, 600 Ave. B, Sterling.

The menu includes dinners of baked white fish, deep-fried catfish and deep-fried perch at a cost of $15 per meal. Children’s portions are $11. Dinners include coleslaw, French fries or baked potato and coffee.

Bottled water and soft drinks are available for $1.

St. Mary’s Church Altar and Rosary and Youth Group will be selling desserts.

Carryouts are available for pickup at 5 p.m. by calling 815-441-5605.

SterlingLent
