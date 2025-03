Mike Venier, president of The Dixon: Historic Theatre Board, welcomes guests Sunday, March 2, 2025, to the reopening of The Dixon after a lengthy renovation. New paint, plaster, roof, restrooms and brick work were all part of the rehab. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Dixon: Historic Theatre is back in action with its first showing Sunday, March 2, 2025, after a lengthy renovation. The satirical musical “Spamilton” took the stage for the theater’s comeback.

After the Sunday, March 2, 2025 reopening with "Spamilton," The Dixon is hosting another 69 shows for the upcoming year, triple what has been hosted recently.

Plaster, paint, updated restrooms, roof and brick work shut the venue down while the $1.2 million rehab took place. New concession areas will make the theater more convenient for drinks and snacks. Seventy shows are planned for the upcoming year. Check out dixontheatre.com for more info.