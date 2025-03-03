Beyond Trim: Here are some tips to stretch your grocery dollars and plan a more healthy diet

STERLING — The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (formerly the American Dietetics Association) recognizes National Nutrition Month in March, an educational campaign that invites everyone to learn about making informed food choices.

The academy has great advice for us about improving our nutrition and they also have advice about how to keep food costs low. Here is a summary of some of their tips. My comments are in parentheses:

Eat out less: Many foods can be prepared for less money (and more healthfully) at home. Find a few simple healthy recipes your family enjoys and save eating out for special occasions.

Plan meals: Deciding on meals and snacks before you shop can save both time and money. Review recipes, check to see what foods you already have, and make a list for what you still need to buy. When shopping with a list you will be less likely to buy things that are not on it. (Meal planning helps to avoid making bad, more expensive, last-minute decisions about what to eat.)

Comparison shop: Check the local newspaper and online or at the store for sales and coupons, especially when it comes to expensive ingredients like meat and seafood. While at the store, compare prices of different brands and different sizes of the same brand to see which has a lower unit price. (We also have several local food pantries for those who qualify. You can get fresh produce at some of them on certain days.)

Shop in season: Fresh fruits and vegetables that are in season are usually easier to get and may be less expensive. Frozen and canned produce are also good options and may be more affordable at certain times of the year. (Check out the Farmer’s Market during the growing season for great deals on fresh, local produce. Our local market even has fresh, locally grown hydroponic greens on a year round basis.)

Watch portion sizes: Eating too much of even lower cost foods and beverages can add up to extra dollars and calories. (And let’s face it, many of us need to eat less!)

Low-cost foods: Find recipes that use beans, peas, lentils, potatoes, peanut butter, canned tuna, oats, brown rice, and frozen or canned fruits and vegetables.

Make your own snacks: Snacks usually cost more when sold individually. Make your own by purchasing large tubs of low-fat yogurt or cottage cheese and dividing them into smaller containers. Air-popped popcorn and whole fresh fruits in season also tend to cost less compared to pre-packaged items.

We’re all watching our grocery dollars more closely. Hopefully, some of these ideas will help you to save money and eat better.

• Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.