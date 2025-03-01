Lee, Whiteside, Ogle property transfers for Feb. 17-23, 2025

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Ted N. Hvarre, co-trustee, Kimberly J. Hvarre, co-trustee, and Hvarre Family Trust, 771 Brandon Wyley Drive, Dixon; 728 Yingling Drive, Dixon; and 730 Yingling Drive, Dixon; $0.

Allan F. Heaton Sr. and Vicki L. Heaton to Jacob Balogh, 358 Wyoming Ave., Paw Paw, $125,000.

Marybeth Ramirez and Rodney Ramirez to West Sunset Str LLC, 222 Timberlane Ave., Dixon, and one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-128-017, $0.

Branden P. Shea and Rebecca R. Foley to Sarah McGee, 1801 Factory St., Dixon, $0.

Marybeth Ramirez and Rodney Ramirez to West Sunset Str LLC, 222 Timberlane Ave., Dixon, 126,000.

Annette Ditzler to Jackson David Spinden and Kaelynn Alexa Bock, 1308 Prescott Ave., Dixon, $152,000.

Howard A. Schoenholz Jr. and Barbara A. Schoenholz to Hbmbk LLC, five parcels in Wyoming Township: 22-18-04-200-003; 22-18-05-300-008, 22-18-16-200-003, 22-18-16-200-004 and 22-18-16-400-009, $0.

Dianna Brevitt, David Declerk, Dan Declerk and Doug Declerk to Steven J. Counihan and Janet L. Counihan, 1126 White Rock Drive, Dixon, $185,000.

Richard F. Tunk and Julie A. Tunk to South Valley Properties LLC, 2305 W. First St., Dixon, $194,440.

Carolyn Chin to Joseph P. Dunphy and Brandi L. Dunphy, one parcel in East Grove Township: 08-20-04-100-004, $130,000.

Brik A. Blackford to the city of Dixon, 807 W. Second St., Dixon, $0.

Warranty Deed in Trust

Hvarre Property LLC to Hvarre Family Trust, Ted N. Hvarre, co-trustee, and Kimberly J. Hvarre, co-trustee, 731 Keller Drive, Dixon, $0.

Quit Claim Deeds

Gerald E. Senn Jr. to Gerald E. Senn III, 1018 Walnut Ave., Dixon, $0.

Androniki Ganczewski to Timothy Ganczewski, 261 W. Hardanger Gate, Lee, $0.

Clarence G. Dewey to Clarence G. Dewey and Dana L. Dewey, 409 E. Bradshaw St., Dixon, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Elizabeth A. Bontz, co-trustee, Clarence J. Morrissey Family Trust, Clarence J. Morrissey Trust, Joyce A. Morrissey Trust and Robert J. Morrissey, co-trustee, to Edward L. Morrissey, one parcel in Marion Township: 12-14-33-400-004, $0.

Kent E. Bickett, Successor Trustee; Nancy A. Bickett Family Trust; and Michael J. Bickett Family Trust; to Joshua J. Burke, Nicole Burke, Tyler Burke, Aubrey Burke, Justin Burke and Megan Burke, one parcel in May Township: 13-21-13-400-004, $439,017.50

Deeds in Trust

Howard A. Schoenholz Jr. to Barbara Schoenholz, Howard A. Jr. Schoenholz, trustee; Howard A. Schoenholz Jr. Living Trust; Barbara A. Schoenholz, trustee; and Barbara A. Schoenholz Living Trust, one parcel in Wyoming Township: 22-18-03-300-006, $0.

Executor’s Deed

Theresa Vivian and Everett D. Vivian to Riley L. Klein and Whitney M. Klein, 1796 Lee Center, Road, Amboy, $299,900.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Larry K. Jensen to Luke A. Wilkins, 618 Genesee Ave., Morrison, $175,000.

Larry G. Briar and Nancy K. Briar to Nicholas C. Vock and Lindsey M. Vock, one parcel on Rock Ridge Drive, Rock Falls: 17-21-252-032, $24,000.

James H. Rathburn to Logan J R Rathburn and Logan Rathburn Jr., 19090 17th St., Fulton, $170,000.

Marc R. Vogel and Catherine J. Vogel to Laura McCann and Mitchell J. McCann, 14050 Agnew Road, Sterling, $165,000.

Marshal A. Longanecker and Michael D. Longanecker to Marshal A. Longanecker, Karen M. Longanecker and Michael D. Longanecker, 19120 Yorktown Road, Morrison, $0.

Connor D. Cain and Olivia A. Cain, formerly known as Olivia A. Workman, to Shawn E. Lawson and Glenna Lawson, 1301 8th Ave., Rock Falls, $189,900.

Lester G. Cordes, Nancy J. Reins and Kathy L. Chinberg, also known as Kathy L. Cordes and Kathleen L. Chinberg, to Gail Rogers, three parcels on Fulfs Road, Morrison: 04-31-200-002, 04-31-300-004 and 04-31-400-010, $948,970.

Lemay Properties Inc. to Sydni Eilers and Shari Gaumer, 506 18th Ave., Sterling, $75,000.

Joshua L. Smith and Alisha M. Bender, now known as Alisha M. Smith, to Travis Last, 520 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, $132,000.

Djuna Demay to Tony Skinner, 1114 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Paulino Perez to Kamren Olroyd, 104 E. Third St., Tampico, $121,000.

Industrial Development Commission to 3d Development Rock Falls LLC and 3 D Development Rock Falls LLC, 2801 Hoover Road, Rock Falls, $1,000,000.

Kim M. Prisk to Molly J. Zajicek and Bernard E. Zajicek, 10 N. Sixth St., Fulton, $158,000.

Joan E. Hook to Nickie D. Schmitz and Lisa A. Schantz, 202 S. Grape St., Morrison, $0.

Michael R. Howard to Donovan Anthony Rolen, 201 W. Fifth St., Prophetstown, $57,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

Deanna Hammack to Deanna Hammack, trustee, Parcel No. 11-31-126-009, $0.

Deanna Hammack to Deanna Hammack, trustee, Parcel No. 11-31-126-012, $0.

Elizabeth A. Handel to Elizabeth A. Handel and Tammy Lerma, 511 Third Ave., Sterling, $0.

Trustees Deeds

William C. Haas, trustee, and Virginia M. Haas, trustee, to Andrea Williams and Robert M. Haas, 20890 Cattail Road, Fulton, $160,000.

Ruth I. Rogers Family Trust and Gail C. Rogers Family Trust to Austin II Trucking LLC, 29050 Summerdale Road, Rock Falls, $32,000.

Executor’s Deeds

James C. Grigsby and Evelyn M. Grigsby Estate to Jacob Cervantes, 1309 12th Ave., Sterling, $28,000.

Consuelo Mendez Estate to Mitchell T. Herrero and Sharon M. Herrero, 607 15th Ave., Rock Falls, $87,500.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Joshua D. Winegar to Danielle Kramer, 838 N. 12th St., Rochelle, $87,000.

Jennifer A. Grobe to Stephanie Heath, 302 S. Barber Ave., Polo, $171,000.

Albert Giannini, Jenna King, and Jenna Giannini to Tj&s Properties LLC, 6047 N. Meridian Road, Stillman Valley, and one parcel in Scott Township: 11-18-300-011, $375,000.

Karrie H. Pionke to Larry Doyle, 4924 N. Wendorf Road, Monroe Center, $60,000.

Laurie Fester and Laurie T. Sievert to Laurie Fester, trustee, Laurie T. Sievert, trustee, and Fester Family Declaration Of Living Tr2025, 515 Autumnwolf Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Thomas Michael Peters to 800 1st Ave LLC, 800 W. 1st Ave., Forreston, $73,202.

John B. Roe IV and Irene M. Roe to Katie M. Honeycutt, 443 Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, $156,000.

Ronald M. Kuntzelman Deceased By Heirs to Angel Hernandez, 303 E. 2nd St., Leaf River, $115,000.

Hre Builders LLC to Randall Hays, 10260 E. Deer Creek Lane, Rochelle, $346,919.

David Boehle and Lisa Boehle to James Andrew Moe and Tanya Denise Moe, one parcel on Orchid Lane in Oregon: one parcel on Orchid Lane in Oregon: 16-01-403-007, $38,000.

Anq LLC to St Jude Rochelle Real Estate Inc., 505 W. IL Route 38, Rochelle, $500,000.

Alan D. Hawkins and Christine M. Hawkins to Barbara A. Netter and Sandra M. Anetsberger, 8684 N. Yosemite Drive, Byron, $205,000.

Cecilia Peterson to Andrew Mulrooney and Whitney Mulrooney, 1403 Crimson Ridge Drive, Byron, $144,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

Creston Commons LLC to Hre Builders LLC, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-301-009, $0.

James Pontnack to Debra A. Pontnack, 207 E. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Sharon Sue Watkins, trustee, and William A. and Doris M. Kucenski Tr1 to Benjamin Kucenski, 921 N. Main St., Rochelle, $122,000.

Elsa Mcmahon, trustee, Donn P. Mcmahon Tr, and Elsa Mcmahon Tr to Matthew Lynch and Sarah Lynch, one parcel in Fawn Ridge subdivision, plat 3, Byron, $370,000.

Michael Goelitz, trustee, and Marcia R. Goelitz Declaration Tr to Mickey D. Gutierrez, 5751 N. Carole Court, Monroe Center, $290,000.

Richard C. Brantner, trustee, Gerald W, Brantner, trustee, James D. Brantner, trustee, Brantner Private Trwblb1, and Lola Jeanne Brantner Tr to James D. Brantner, 226 N. IL Route 26, Polo $205,000.

Deeds in Trust

Cherie L. Slack Reserved Limited Use to Hannah E. Hurst, trustee, and Rusty Tr215, 1150 E. Helle Road, Oregon, $0.

Ray W. Reineck and Barbara B. Reineck to Ray Reineck, trustee, Barbara Reineck, trustee, and Ray Reineck Tr, 223 Joanne Lane, Rochelle, $0.

Cathleen A. Schmidt to Cathleen A. Schmidt, trustee, and Cathleen A. Schmidt Lv Tr, 206 S. Fifth Ave., Forreston, $0.

John B. Crisham and Kristi A. Crisham to John B. Crisham Lv Tr, John B. Crisham, trustee, Kristi A. Crisham, trustee, and Kristi A. Crisham Lv Tr, 2934 S. Lowden Road, Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office