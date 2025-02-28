Rock Falls graduate to speak about award-winning films at Augustana College

DIXON – A Rock Falls man will talk about his award-winning films at a free public event in March.

The Augustana College Film Program and the Film Club is hosting actor, writer and director Frank Harts from 1-2 p.m. Monday, March 10, at the Olin Auditorium, 733 35th St. in Rock Island, inside the Olin Center for Educational Technology.

The event will include screenings of his award-winning short films “Be True to Your School” and “Two Wongs,” followed by a Q&A session and a masterclass discussion on the industry actor/director relationship, which may include some adult language.

Harts has performed in the Academy Award-nominated film, “Rustin‚” and has also performed in several TV series, including “Prodigal Son” as NYPD detective JT Tarmel and the upcoming Netflix series “The Beast In Me,” starring Claire Danes.

Harts recently was awarded “Best Narrative Short” for “Be True to Your School,” at the Raindance Film Festival in New York.

Harts graduated from Rock Falls High School in 1998, where he was later inducted into the school’s Performing Arts Hall of Fame in 2022.