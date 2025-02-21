Dixon, Sterling, Rock Falls students named to Augustana College dean’s list

ROCK ISLAND – Augustana College recently announced its dean’s list for the 2024 fall semester.
The college named 1,200 to the dean’s list. The list honors students with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for the term’s courses.
Local students named to the dean’s list include:
- Chana: Alyssa Mowry, biology
- Mount Morris: Adam Thorsen, business administration-finance and accounting; and Isabella Olalde, business administration-marketing and communication studies
- Oregon: Adam Glendenning, business administration-management and business administration-finance; Jackson Glendenning, Augie Ages; and Olivia James, art and graphic design
- Dixon: Marlee Oros, English and creative writing; McKenzie Mueller, Augie Ages; and Steven Kitzman, Augie Ages and data science
- Sterling: Amy Zeigler, English and mathematics; Andrew Doughty, English education and middle grades English; Benjamin Munoz-Ripley, Augie Ages; Jacob Brown, Augie Ages; Michael Garland, business administration-marketing; and Olivia Schwingle, psychology
- Rock Falls: Angela Gallentine, Augie Ages; Emma Watts, theater performance and film; Olivia Osborne, Augie Ages; and Rhiannon Allison, communication sciences and disorders