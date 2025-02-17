Two charged in Whiteside County with felony meth possession

MORRISON — Two men have been charged with felony methamphetamine possession in Whiteside County.

Alex Hernandez, 23, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, 15 to 100 grams; possession of firearm ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card; possession of drug paraphernalia; and illegal transportation of alcohol as the driver.

His passenger, Miguel Angel, 39, is charged with possession of meth, more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; and transportation of alcohol as a passenger.

The two men were formally charged Feb. 11, with the offenses alleged to have occurred Jan. 3, according to court records. The Illinois State Police is handling the case.

Both men are scheduled to make their first court appearance March 10 in Whiteside County Circuit Court.