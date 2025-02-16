Longtime Catholic health system provider selected as chief medical officer of OSF Saint Katharine

Dr. Glenn Milos is OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center's vice president and chief medical officer, according to a Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, news release from OSF HealthCare. (Photo Provided By OSF HealthCare)

DIXON – After OSF HealthCare’s Jan. 1 takeover of KSB Hospital, now OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center, a longtime employee of Catholic care systems was selected as vice president and chief medical officer, according to a news release sent Friday from OSF.

Dr. Glenn Milos served in several emergency medicine roles at Mercyhealth during his almost 14-year career before joining OSF in December 2022. He’s also served as vice president and chief medical officer at two other OSF locations in Galesburg and Monmouth since 2023, according to a 2022 news release from OSF.

Milos will start March 31 at OSF Saint Katharine and take the lead on the integration and practice of medicine while ensuring consistency in practice standards. He’ll also ensure providers take an interdisciplinary approach to delivery of care, according to the release.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Milos to OSF Saint Katharine,” Jackie Kernan, president of OSF Saint Katharine, said in the release. “His extensive physician leadership, clinical experience and passion will be essential as we continue to transform care delivery. With Dr. Milos’s forward-thinking leadership, we are poised to drive meaningful changes, improve health outcomes, and deliver even greater value to the Sauk Valley.”

Milos has a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from Midwestern University in Downers Grove and a Master of Public Health from Benedictine University in Lisle. He also holds a Doctorate of Jurisprudence and Master of Business Administration from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb and is licensed to practice law in Illinois, according to the release.

Milos is replacing interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Welty, who retired from his almost 40-year career at KSB in December 2020, according to the release. Welty continued his involvement by serving on KSB’s board of directors and was named Dixon Citizen of the Year in December.

“I would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Dr. Joseph Welty for his leadership and significant contributions as our interim chief medical officer in advancing our clinical excellence work during the integration into OSF Healthcare,” Kernan said.

Kernan, who has been a part of OSF since 2009, was named president of OSF Saint Katharine in a December news release from OSF. That release also named Drew Fenner, who had been a part of KSB for more than a decade, as vice president.

As president, Kernan is tasked with aligning the hospital with OSF HealthCare’s overall strategy while Fenner oversees operations and special projects, according to the December release.

The partnership between KSB and OSF HealthCare was made official May 10, when the two organizations announced in a news release that they’d signed a term sheet and expected a full merger. The agreement includes $40 million in funding for facility renovations, to improve access to care locally and to create seamless referrals to subspecialties.

KSB was renamed Jan. 1 and became the 17th hospital in the OSF ministry, which was solidified at a blessing ceremony Jan. 7. Of the 920 KSB employees, 900 decided to stay and were welcomed as what OSF calls “mission partners,” Kernan said at the ceremony.

OSF HealthCare, headquartered in Peoria, has about 24,000 employees, known as “mission partners,” across more than 150 locations. It operates OSF OnCall, a digital health operating unit; OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; the OSF HealthCare Foundation; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups.