Birdies Fore Boobies, a charity golf outing, donated a pair of checks worth $14,000 to Hope Cancer Wellness Center and Pink Heals of the Sauk Valley on Thursday, Oct. 24. Pictured (from left) are Pink Heals' Barry Collinson; Mimi Boysen, secretary for Birdies Fore Boobies; Monica Hendricks, president of B4B; Pink Heals Director Brian Tribley; Jennifer Lange, B4B committee member; Hope Cancer Wellness Center Director Joan Padilla; Sonja Nicklaus; Tori McDaniel; Adreanna Sommer; and Pink Heals' Harry Vroman and Elizabeth Tribley. Not pictured are B4B committee members Patty Oliver, Julie Helfrich, Jennifer Westphal, Mandy Hinkey and Sheryl Gulbranson. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here is a TALK-LINE interview for February 12 featuring the Executive Director of the Hope Cancer Wellness Center, Joan Padilla, discussing the series of regular support group and special needs care plus special activities on the February through March calendar.

