Don’t throw your pumpkin away – smash it Nov. 2 at Sauk Valley Community College

Green your Halloween by recycling pumpkins into compost Nov. 2 at a free, outdoor Pumpkin Smash at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon. (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON – Fall is the pumpkin’s time to shine. But what happens when it is time to say goodbye?

Green your Halloween by recycling pumpkins into compost at a free, outdoor Pumpkin Smash event offered by the University of Illinois Extension and Sauk Valley Community College.

Pumpkins are an organic waste that produce the potent greenhouse gas methane as they decompose without oxygen in landfills. These decaying pumpkins also leach water that filters through the trash piles and pollutes nearby waterways.

Instead, choose to smash and recycle Halloween pumpkins at this community event. Pumpkins smashed will be composted into the SVCC field soil to help next year’s pumpkins grow. Since 2019, when the Illinois Extension hosted its first Pumpkin Smash series of events across the state, more than 50 tons of compostable waste have been kept out of landfills.

Bring your pumpkin that is free of candles, paint, ribbons or any other nonorganic materials to the SVCC pumpkin field from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2. Then, choose a fun way to dispose of your spent gourd, including using a mallet, bat, catapult or slingshot; dropping it; or using it as a piñata. Kids also are invited to take part in other free, pumpkin-themed activities.

The college is located at 173 Route 2, Dixon.