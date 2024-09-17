Dixon’s Scarecrow Festival is Oct. 19

A scarecrow promoting Sauk Valley Community College was part of the 2021 Dixon Scarecrow Festival. This year's festival will be Oct. 19. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — The annual Scarecrow Festival will return from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Dixon.

More than 100 booths and activities will be offered on six city blocks, including crafters, pumpkin painting, street performers, games, donut eating contests, a petting zoo, face painting, flower pot decorating and pumpkin bowling. A map outlining the major activities will be posted at discoverdixon.com the week before the event.

Pumpkin race “cars” will battle to be named the fastest racer down Hennepin Avenue as the annual Pumpkin Derby returns at 1 p.m. between First and Second streets. Go to discoverdixon.com/pumpkin-derby for rules, more information and to register in advance.

For those looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, stores and downtown shops will be running specials and sales.

The Dixon Municipal Band will perform along the riverfront and food trucks will be located throughout the festival grounds.

Creativity will also be on display, as scarecrows decorated by local businesses and organizations will be seen throughout the festival and beyond in the downtown area.

Go to discoverdixon.com or call 815-284-3361 for more information.