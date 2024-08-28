Big Boy whistle stop: 5 things to know about the steam engine’s Sterling visit

STERLING – The Union Pacific Big Boy Steam Engine No. 4014 will make a whistle stop in Sterling on Friday, Sept. 6. Here are five things to know about its visit:

Why is the steam engine coming to Sterling?

Big Boy is coming through Sterling as part of its eight-week “Heartland of America Tour,” which starts Thursday, Aug. 29, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and will continue across nine additional states – Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas – before concluding in October. Fans can track Big Boy’s location as it progresses along its route via the Steam Locomotive Tracking map on Union Pacific’s website.

What makes the steam engine special?

Union Pacific describes Big Boy as the world’s largest operating steam locomotive. Of the 25 built during World War II, only eight remain, with Big Boy being the only one still in operation. There are seven Big Boys on public display in various cities around the country. They can be found in St. Louis; Dallas; Omaha; Denver; Scranton, Pennsylvania; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Cheyenne, according to the Union Pacific website.

The locomotives are 132 feet long and weigh 1.2 million pounds. Because of their great length, the frames of the Big Boys were “hinged,” or articulated, to allow them to negotiate curves. The massive engines normally operated between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, according to the website.

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service. Union Pacific reacquired No. 4014 from the RailGiants Museum in Pomona, California, in 2013, and relocated it back to Cheyenne to begin a multiyear restoration process. It returned to service in May 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion.

It last passed through Sterling on July 30, 2019.

When and where you can see the train

The train will stop from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Sterling Marketplace, which is located on Second Street between Avenue A and Avenue B. The train will stop near the Avenue B crossing, according to the Sterling Main Street Facebook page. Those attending are expected to maintain a minimum distance of 25 feet from the tracks at all times. The public is asked to view the train from the north side while the south track remains active.

After Big Boy leaves Sterling, it will make an overnight stay in Rochelle, where an employee-only event will take place Saturday, Sept. 7. It will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Union Pacific Ike Evans Global III Terminal, 2701 Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. The event is free.

Safety and parking

Make sure to arrive early. UP officials say those attending must stay at least 25 feet away from all railroad tracks. This includes drones. Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right of way are private property, so people should never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive. People also should not pace the train.

What else is going on during the visit?

Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian is throwing a celebration to honor the event. Attendees can listen to music by 3D Sound while exploring special event deals at downtown businesses such as Brinks, Lucky Lucy’s and others while waiting for the iconic steam engine to arrive, according to a post from Merdian on her Facebook page.

The celebration also honors the city’s recent designation as a Union Pacific Train Town USA. The designation honors communities founded by immigrants who migrated along the expanding rail lines from the Missouri River to the Pacific Ocean more than 150 years ago. Sterling joins more than 100 communities, including Rochelle and Crystal Lake, to have received the honor.

“After the train departs, the fun doesn’t stop,” Merdian said in the post. “Head to our local bars for enticing rail drink specials, and check out West End Moxie’s special sale for our event. Plus, don’t miss the opportunity to purchase event merchandise from JJM, Build-A-Pet and Sterling Main Street.”

Nonalcoholic beverages will be available from the Roaming Mare Mobile Dry Bar, and the Sterling Theater will be serving hot popcorn.

“Let’s unite to give Big Boy the most remarkable welcome and kick-start our riverfront renaissance,” Merdian said in the post. “Mark your calendars for a day filled with joy, music and community spirit.”