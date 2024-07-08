Dixon man faces burglary, weapons charges

DIXON — A Dixon man is facing burglary and weapons charges, according to Dixon police.

According to a news release issued Sunday, the Dixon Police Department received information about an individual on parole in possession of several firearms. Detectives identified Nicholas C. Davis, 39, of Dixon, as the suspect, according to the release.

Detectives located Davis and took him into custody on warrants from Lee and Ogle counties. Police said Davis also was charged with the following: