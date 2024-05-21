Getting their kicks: Sterling United U12 soccer club shines

Sterling United soccer’s Landon Camacho controls the ball Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Scheid Park in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — The Sterling United U12 soccer club wrapped up its 2024 spring season home schedule with a pair of wins over the Quad City Strikers on Sunday, May 19.

The team, playing in the ILLOWA Youth Soccer league, has ripped off a 6-0 regular season record and a Puri Cup earning tournament win in Rockford.

“I’m very proud of these kids,” said third-season head coach Louie Camacho. “We’ve played against much bigger cities and have done well.”

One trip took them to Verona, Wisconsin, to face off against 32 other teams from several different states. The spunky group went toe to toe on the pitch with much more established teams.

Several factors in the team’s success has been the commitment by the players.

“They’re the real talent, not the coaches,” said Camacho.

Joining an indoor league in DeKalb during the winter helped to keep skills honed and players focused. Typically the team has seasons in spring and fall.

With two road matches left and a tournament in Waverly, Iowa, the squad still has work to do. However, Camacho condenses all the wins, losses, practices and sometimes grueling travel for his 16-player crew.

“They’re having fun,” he said.