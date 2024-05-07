Dixon’s former Stop-N-Go reopens as BP under new ownership

The new BP gas station on River Road in Dixon is open for business Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — The former Stop-N-Go gas station and convenience store on the northeastern outskirts of town, and which closed about a year ago, has officially reopened for business as a BP.

Almas Khan is one of the business partners who purchased the station at 1100 E. River Road/Route 2 on Oct. 12, 2023, adding to a growing portfolio of BP branded gas stations and convenience stores. The station officially reopened for business as a BP on Wednesday, April 24.

Although branded with a household name, the owners are “not some big corporation”; instead, it is family owned, Khan said Tuesday, May 7, in an interview with Shaw Local.

They put a considerable amount of work into remodeling the store and upgrading the station so that customers have a better experience, Khan said. They’ve installed new gas pumps and added the option of diesel fuel, which had not previously been offered at the location, Khan said.

The new BP gas station on River Road in Dixon is open for business Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

The station, which was a Circle K before Stop-N-Go, was a BP decades ago.

As of now, the convenience store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., but the plan is for it to remain open 24 hours a day, Khan said.

Khan is still in the process of staffing the business and welcomed members from the local community to apply. He kept most of the former Stop-N-Go employees, including bringing on its former manager as the manager of the BP.

Inside the convenience store, they plan on introducing various freshly made food options in the future. Additionally, they’ve obtained a liquor license from the city and are looking into the possibility of offering gaming machines, Khan said.

For now, Khan is planning to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of its opening.