Fleetwood Mac tribute show on Dixon Historic Theatre stage Friday

DIXON — Hello Sauk Valley and beyond! What an April this has been. The weather has almost had as much variety as The Dixon: Historic Theatre! See what I did there?

We had three great movies that included Casablanca, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and The Longest Yard with an introduction from one of the stunt men in the movie. (That was me.)

We had Motor City: The Motown Review come in from Chicago! What a show! The costumes, the lights, the band and the performers were spot on! Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On was a highlight!

Micheal McCreary came in last Thursday night and had a crowded house howling with laughter. Between him and Yakov Smirnoff we are definitely going to bring in more comedy to The Dixon! He had the audience right from the start with his observations of Dixon and upcoming events. What a sensation!

A video game tournament? We sure did! Mario Kart 8 was the game of choice and what a great time playing on the biggest screen in Dixon! The winner won the Championship Chain and then got to face the Dixon Destroyer for four tickets to the Face Value concert. He easily won those. Keep an eye out for our next tournament. We’re guessing it’s going to get bigger and we’ll have to stock up on energy drinks for the full day that will take!

We have a huge weekend to start the month of May! On Friday, May 3, we have Big Love: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Over two hours of your favorite hits and deep dives. We’ve been watching the videos of this tribute band and their harmonies are spot on. The singers covering Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks are super talented. Let’s get ready for the summer and spend an evening with the sounds of a legendary band! Both floors will have concessions; cash only in the balcony.

On Saturday, we are showing what could be argued as one of the best sci-fi movies in history. The movie that coined the term Space Opera – Star Wars: A New Hope! The 1977 classic that spawned an entire universe of movies, TV shows, action figures and cereals! Playing at 7:30 p.m. with full concessions. May the 4th...be with you.

If you’ve been to our shows in the past few years or even in recent weeks, you’ve probably seen our resident technical director, Scott. He is an integral part of the success of The Dixon. He oversees the lights, sound, sets and runs the projector for our movies. He also helps with our volunteer program and volunteers himself for the local arts, such as Stage Left and Dixon High School. He is part of our Booking Committee and helps with marketing as well as finding solutions for our online presence and keeping the lights on at The Dixon. I asked him 10 questions so that we can get to know more about this important staff member:

How long have you been in Dixon?: Since April 2021. How did you come across the job?: I was a volunteer for the theater, and they asked if I wanted to be a full-time employee, and of course I said yes. What’s your favorite part of the job?: Watching people have a good time after doing all the behind the scenes work that makes a show happen. What other jobs did you have before this?: Event center tech crew foreman for the Iowa State Center in Ames, Iowa; electrician for Hilliker Electric, and United Electric, NAI in Ames, Iowa; and electrical lead for Nippon Sharyo. Do you have family in Dixon?: I live in Dixon with my wife Mandy, and my son, Collin. What’s your favorite show so far?: My favorite show we have had was a light wire show called “The Tortoise and the Hair Next Gen 2.0.″ My favorite concert was “Get the Led Out.” What kind of volunteers do you need/like?: I can use all types of volunteers. Many of my volunteers need to be able to follow directions well. I use all skill levels, from people that have never been backstage to seasoned veterans in the industry. Working backstage can be hard work, and typically takes most of the day. What kind of shows would you like to bring to the theater?: I like a variety of shows. Music concerts are a staple in the theater world and it is always nice to hear a favorite artist play in smaller, more intimate, venues like The Dixon. I always like traveling Broadway shows. Where would you like the theater to be at in 3 years?: I would like to see the Dixon on many of the concert circuits touring routes, and make it known that Dixon likes music, and performers will have a great crowd when they come play here. What’s something special about the theater that no one would know?: There are so many cool little Easter eggs about this theater, people will have to come work with me to find out some of them.

Hopefully Scott and I will see you this weekend for Big Love and Star Wars: A New Hope!

Thanks for reading all the way through and we’ll see you at The Dixon!

Darren Mangler is The Dixon: Historic Theatre’s artistic producer.