Lee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Henry awarded a ‘Healthcare for K9 Heroes’ grant

DIXON — Vested Interest in K9s has announced the recipients of its “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” medical insurance program for 2024 that covers annual policy premiums. Since 2016, the charity has donated over $392,459 to medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K9 units.

Henry, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9, is a recipient of a grant.

Vested Interest in K9s is a 501c (3) nationwide charity located in East Taunton, Massachussetts, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant is awarded to departments that have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 unit, which have no more than three K9s, and which have previously been awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Law enforcement dogs ages 2 through 7 are eligible. The annual medical reimbursement insurance policy, administered by Trupanion, will cover illnesses, injuries – including those sustained in the line of duty – diagnostic testing and therapies. The plan allows the freedom to use any licensed veterinarian, specialty center, or emergency hospital in the United States.