Mickelson’s Landing in Fulton closed for repairs April 9-18

FULTON — Mickelson’s Landing in Fulton will be closed for repairs from April 9-18 to repair damage caused by flooding and high winds during the past year. Repairs will include the access road, parking lot, boat ramp, kiosk, wood rail fence, fishing platforms and removal of downed trees.

Access to the cabins located north of the landing will be open but repairs to the access road leading down to the cabins may cause some delay as the road will be graded and gravel added, according to a news release.

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the most visited refuge in the United States. The refuge extends 261 miles along the Upper Mississippi River from Wabasha, Minnesota to Princeton, Iowa, protecting and preserving habitat for migratory birds, fish and a variety of other wildlife.