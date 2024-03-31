Extension, Sinnissippi Centers to hold Youth Mental Health First Aid workshop in Sterling

STERLING – The University of Illinois Extension and Sinnissippi Centers will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid Workshop on April 10 at the Whiteside Extension office in Sterling. The workshop will run from noon to 5 p.m.
The workshop is designed to equip adults working with youths with the necessary skills to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in individuals ages 6 to 18. This five-hour training will empower participants to provide initial support and help connect young people to appropriate care.
Before the live training session, participants must complete a two-hour self-paced pre-training course. Details regarding the pre-training course will be emailed one week before the live session. Participants are urged to provide accurate email addresses for course communication.
The event fee is $30. Participants can register for the workshop online at extension.illinois.edu/global/events.
Other sessions offered by the Carroll-Lee-Whiteside Extension include:
- Salsa Garden, Big and Small Gardening, 6 p.m. April 2 at the Winfred Knox Library, Franklin Grove. Wouldn’t it be terrific for all ages to learn more about gardening? The Lee County Master Gardeners have started their gardening series “Big and Small Gardening.” This series will be held at the Winfred Knox Library in Franklin Grove the first Tuesday of each month, with alternating months offering a youth program at 4 p.m. or an adult program at 6 p.m. Join the Master Gardeners for an adult lesson to learn about milk jug salsa gardening. Register for the program by calling the library at 815-456-2823.
- Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, 10:30 a.m. April 4 at York Township Public Library, Thomson. Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from the University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling the library at 815-259-2480. The workshop also will begin at 1:30 p.m. April 4 at the Mount Carroll Public Library. Register by calling 815-244-1751.
- Wits Fitness will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 8 at the KSB Town Square Center, Dixon, and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. April 9 at the CGH Health Foundation Community Room, Sterling.
- Bullet Journaling, 5 to 6 p.m. April 10 at the Winifred Knox Memorial Library, Franklin Grove. While our lives may be constantly on the move, and with the convenience of having so much at our fingertips in digital form, there is a great deal of benefit to putting pen to paper. The benefits of bullet journaling can help organize life tasks, thoughts and feelings; help identify stressors; help process emotions and intrusive or avoidant thoughts; gain insight and confidence; and promote empathy. Supplies are included, and there is no cost to attend. For ages 8 to 18. To register, call the library at 815-456-2823.
- Succulent Wreaths, 9:30 to 11 a.m. April 13 at Sauk Valley Community College. Bright and textured succulent wreaths are living plant wreaths for any occasion or holiday. Succulents are desert plants adapted as houseplants. Learn more about what succulents are, their biology, how to build your own wreath and how it needs to be cared for. Make and take home your own succulent wreath. This class offers an individual or family activity. Supplies are included. For ages 12 and older. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.
- 4-H Junior Gardener SPIN Club, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays from April 16 to July 30 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Dixon. 4-H Junior Gardener teaches children about the wonderful world of gardening through hands-on investigation of growing their own vegetables and flowers and learning to use the harvest. A portion of the produce grown will be given to food-insecure situations. The club is for youths ages 8 to 18, and the cost is $30 for non-4-H members and $10 for 4-H members. For information, contact the Lee County Extension Office at 815-857-3525.
- Cooking with Vegetables, Carroll County Master Gardeners, 5 p.m. April 22 at the Thomson Library. Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at the Thomson Library for a monthly lesson on cooking with spinach and asparagus. Learn the basics of planting, harvesting and creating recipes. A new vegetable will be featured each month, and recipes will be created. To register for this program, call the library at 815-259-2480.