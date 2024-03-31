Extension, Sinnissippi Centers to hold Youth Mental Health First Aid workshop in Sterling

STERLING – The University of Illinois Extension and Sinnissippi Centers will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid Workshop on April 10 at the Whiteside Extension office in Sterling. The workshop will run from noon to 5 p.m.

The workshop is designed to equip adults working with youths with the necessary skills to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in individuals ages 6 to 18. This five-hour training will empower participants to provide initial support and help connect young people to appropriate care.

Before the live training session, participants must complete a two-hour self-paced pre-training course. Details regarding the pre-training course will be emailed one week before the live session. Participants are urged to provide accurate email addresses for course communication.

The event fee is $30. Participants can register for the workshop online at extension.illinois.edu/global/events.

