March 26, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Asian Buffet owner charged with battery, accused of ‘unwanted contact’ with female employee

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Shao Wen 'Mike" Wei in March 2024

Shao Wen 'Mike" Wei (Provided by Sterling Police Department)

STERLING – The 55-year-old owner of the Asian Buffet restaurant, 3106 E. Lincolnway, was investigated last week and charged by police with aggravated battery.

According to a news release Tuesday from Sterling police, Shao Wen “Mike” Wei of Sterling was charged with battery, punishable by two to five years in prison, after a 26-year-old female employee made a complaint on March 20 accusing Wei, her supervisor, of “physical contact of an unwanted and provoking nature.”

Wei was arrested the next day and released under the terms of the Pretrial Fairness Act with a notice to appear in court on May 6.

He has no felony criminal history in Lee or Whiteside counties.

He also had not yet been formally charged in Whiteside County court as of Tuesday afternoon.

PremiumCrime and CourtsCrimeBreakingSterling Police DepartmentSterling
Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.