Asian Buffet owner charged with battery, accused of ‘unwanted contact’ with female employee

STERLING – The 55-year-old owner of the Asian Buffet restaurant, 3106 E. Lincolnway, was investigated last week and charged by police with aggravated battery.

According to a news release Tuesday from Sterling police, Shao Wen “Mike” Wei of Sterling was charged with battery, punishable by two to five years in prison, after a 26-year-old female employee made a complaint on March 20 accusing Wei, her supervisor, of “physical contact of an unwanted and provoking nature.”

Wei was arrested the next day and released under the terms of the Pretrial Fairness Act with a notice to appear in court on May 6.

He has no felony criminal history in Lee or Whiteside counties.

He also had not yet been formally charged in Whiteside County court as of Tuesday afternoon.