Wide load crossings on Mississippi River bridge at Fulton set for scheduled times

FULTON – Effective immediately, wide load crossings will take place on the U.S. 30 Bridge over the Mississippi River at Fulton at the scheduled times of 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Requests for assistance can be made with Clinton County, Iowa, Dispatch by calling 563-242-9211 and picking option 2 or by calling Whiteside County Dispatch at 815-772-4044 and picking option 1.

Wide load crossings will not be allowed at the state Route 136 Bridge in Fulton until the construction project at North Second Street and 19th Avenue North, Clinton, Iowa, has been completed.

Alternatively, assistance with crossing can be sought via the Savanna-Sabula Bridge by calling Carroll County Dispatch at 815-244-2635 or Jackson County, Iowa, Dispatch at 563-652-2468.

The public is reminded that, during these times, traffic may be stopped or backed up to allow for crossings. Please plan your travel accordingly and allow any extra time to arrive at your destination safely.