Tools for School collecting donations to support students in Dixon Public Schools

Dixon High School as viewed from the north parking lot at Everett Street and Peoria Avenue in Dixon. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON – Tools for School, a program designed to provide students in need with necessary supplies to succeed in the classroom, is reaching out to the Sauk Valley community to ask for donations in preparation for the 2024-25 school year.

The program’s mission is to provide K-12 students who are eligible for the free and reduced lunch program with a backpack filled with grade-appropriate school supplies for the school year.

For the 2023-24 school year, Tools for School provided 531 students in Dixon Public Schools District 170 with the supplies needed to be successful students.

In a letter to the community, Tools for School Director Mandy Dallas wrote that the number of students who benefit from this program continues to grow each year.

Tools for School relies solely on donations from area businesses, civic organizations and individuals to fund its efforts. To support students entering into the new school year, the program is accepting monetary donations, a supply drive at a place of business and backpacks filled with school supplies.

Monetary donations can be made payable to “Tools for School” and sent to the Dixon Public Schools district office by Aug. 5.

The new school year begins Aug. 14. The program plans to distribute supplies to students Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Dixon Elks Lodge.

For information, call Mandy Dallas at 630-881-3995.