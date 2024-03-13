Midwest Summit on leadership planned for May in Dixon

Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce board director Jon Mandrell speaks to the nearly 200 people who attended the annual SVACC dinner Thursday, Jan. 26, 2024, at McCormick Place in Rock Falls. He will be a workshop speaker at the May 16 Midwest Summit at The Dixon: Historic Theatre. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Organizers will welcome professionals from across the region back to Dixon for another year of inspiring leadership at the Midwest Summit on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre.

Three speakers will dive into topics affecting leaders and the workforce in 2024 and beyond.

April Shprintz, business accelerator and sales expert and award-winning author, will present “Creating Unprecedented Success with The Generosity Culture”.

Kelly McDonald, expert in leadership, marketing and sales; diversity, equity and inclusion; the customer experience; and consumer trends, will present “How to Work With and Lead People Not Like You”.

PJ Caposey, Illinois state Superintendent of the Year and a finalist for the national Superintendent of the Year, will present “Reigniting our Leadership Why”.

During lunch, an optional workshop is available this year. Jon Mandrell, vice president of Academics and Student Services at Sauk Valley Community College, will present “Positive Instigation: Techniques for Engaging Others” to the group.

Take advantage of early bird pricing through April 15. Go to midwestsummitleadership.com for more information and to get registered.