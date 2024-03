United Metal Buildings of Sterling-Rock Falls donated a new pavilion for Firehouse Ministries and the Rock Falls farmers market at 403 W. Second St. in Rock Falls. Pictured are Jaime Cendajas, outside sales representative of United Metal Buildings; Juan Moreno, general manager of United Metal Buildings; Rock Falls Mayor Rod Kleckler; and Brian and Elizabeth Tribley of Firehouse Ministries. (Photo provided by Elizabeth Tribley)

