Morrison woman’s venture lends hand when people are in need

Lori Snow is pictured in her new storefront, God's Will Giving Center, in Morrison on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Charlene Bielema)

MORRISON – A Morrison woman is opening the doors to a new downtown storefront Feb. 24, but she admitted that it’s not one that will bring cash through the door.

Instead, the payoff for Lori Snow will be knowing that she assisted others who need help as they experience life transitions or find themselves struggling financially.

The store’s name – God’s Will Giving Center – reflects that instead of sales being the driving force, all items in the store will be given out for free.

The store’s inventory of clothing, kitchen items and furniture was derived through community donations.

“For so many years I’ve wanted to do this,” Snow said, adding that the store is meant for those who are experiencing a major life transition or financial hardship, are at a low income, or are getting back on their feet after an incident such as a house fire.

The store at 126 E. Main St. is a longtime dream of Snow’s. She and her husband, Dave, have owned rental properties in Morrison and Sterling for several years. During that time, she has worked with the YWCA of the Sauk Valley to help find housing for those who are transitioning out of the YWCA’s shelters.

Also during that time, Snow said she found herself going to garage sales to buy items that people may need when furnishing a residence. She found herself tucking those items away in her Sterling storage garage and bringing them out when she heard someone needed something.

“The need is there,” she said. “People are struggling.”

Snow, a 1987 Morrison High School graduate, learned through a friend who is a real estate agent that a Morrison Main Street building was for sale.

That led Snow to buy it and commit to turning it into a place where those who need help can receive assistance. She put out a call for donations to stock the store.

“The community, they have been wonderful,” she said of the donations collected over the past few months – some new, some gently used – as she built up inventory. “Whatever anyone wants to donate, I’ll take.”

She credits her friend, Tonia Ernst, for creating birthday kits that include a disposable pan, cake mix, frosting and candles, which will be given out for free.

When Snow mentioned that she’d like to have Bibles available, friend Randy Muur donated some.

“For this to work, I’m always going to need the community,” she said.

The store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, and will be open those same hours Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Snow also can be reached through the store’s Facebook page.