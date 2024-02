Aurelio Gallardo talks to Sauk Valley Wedding Expo guests on Sunday at Northland Mall, Sterling. Gallardo, owner of Aurelio's Bake Shop and Coffee House in Sterling, displayed a wide variety of cakes and cupcakes, which were available for sampling. (Charlene Bielema)

STERLING — Northland Mall was buzzing with activity Sunday afternoon as brides- and grooms-to-be stopped in at the Sauk Valley Wedding Expo.

Aurelio Gallardo talks to Sauk Valley Wedding Expo guests on Sunday at Northland Mall, Sterling. Gallardo, owner of Aurelio's Bake Shop and Coffee House in Sterling, displayed a wide variety of cakes and cupcakes, which were available for sampling. (Charlene Bielema)

The annual expo featured a fashion show and exhibits on photography, flowers, tuxedos, catering, and venues to help plan the perfect day.

Amy Misfeldt, of Prophetstown, is shown at her booth for her floral designing business, Blooms a latte, on Sunday at Northland Mall in Sterling. (Charlene Bielema)

The expo was sponsored by Sauk Valley Media, Selmi’s Weddings & Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear and 7:24 Fitness On The Rock.